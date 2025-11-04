NZ Invests $1.2 Million in Breakthrough Cow-Wearable to Slash Farm Emissions

In a major step toward sustainable agriculture, the New Zealand Government, in partnership with industry leaders, has announced a $1.2 million investment through AgriZeroNZ to accelerate the development of a world-first wearable device for dairy cows. The innovative technology, designed to dramatically reduce nitrous oxide emissions and nitrate leaching, could transform both environmental and economic outcomes for farmers.

Announcing the initiative, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said the project exemplifies New Zealand’s global leadership in agricultural innovation and low-emissions farming.

“This is Kiwi innovation at its best: smart technology designed on the farm, for the farm,” said Willis. “It turns waste into valuable fertiliser, reduces costs for farmers, and reinforces New Zealand’s reputation for sustainable pasture-based farming.”

Revolutionising Agricultural Emissions Management

Developed by Canterbury-based agri-tech start-up Āmua, the small, lightweight wearable device fits comfortably on dairy cows. Its purpose is simple yet revolutionary: to disperse the animal’s urine more evenly, preventing nitrogen from concentrating in one area. This process allows the pasture to absorb more nitrogen efficiently, reducing environmental runoff while improving grass growth.

Early trials suggest the technology can reduce nitrous oxide emissions by up to 95% and nitrate leaching by 93%, representing one of the most promising breakthroughs in emissions mitigation for pastoral farming to date.

Part of a Broader Strategy to Boost Growth and Sustainability

The investment marks AgriZeroNZ’s 16th project and its first equity investment in nitrous oxide mitigation. AgriZeroNZ is a public–private partnership between the New Zealand Government and major agribusiness players, created to accelerate the development and commercialisation of tools that will help farmers meet emissions targets while maintaining profitability.

So far, $191 million has been committed over the venture’s first four years to support research and innovation aimed at reducing agricultural emissions and doubling New Zealand’s export value within a decade.

AgriZeroNZ’s portfolio also includes methane vaccines, probiotics, inhibitors, and improved pasture species designed to lower livestock emissions. The first commercial mitigation tools from these investments are expected to reach the market as early as next year, with up to 11 new products projected to be available by 2030 through wider government programmes.

Aligning with the ‘Going for Growth’ Agenda

The investment aligns closely with the Government’s Going for Growth agenda, which aims to unlock innovation and productivity across key sectors of the economy. Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti emphasised the importance of research and development (R&D) as drivers of long-term prosperity.

“Innovation, technology, and science are central to our Going for Growth agenda,” Dr Reti said. “Our goal is a system that empowers world-class scientists, universities, and research organisations to turn ideas into market-ready solutions. We want a relentless focus on commercialisation and real economic impact.”

Dr Reti and Minister Willis visited a Canterbury dairy farm to witness Āmua’s prototype in action and to observe another emissions-reducing innovation, EcoPond — a waste treatment technology that neutralises methane emissions from effluent ponds. EcoPond is currently being piloted on 200 Fonterra and 50 Synlait farms nationwide.

Supporting Innovation for a Low-Emissions Future

The Government’s latest update on the ‘Innovation, Technology and Science’ pillar of the Going for Growth work programme reaffirms its commitment to fostering collaboration between researchers, entrepreneurs, and farmers. By promoting the commercialisation of agricultural innovations, the programme seeks to position New Zealand as a global leader in clean technology and sustainable food production.

The new wearable technology fits squarely within this mission — combining environmental responsibility with economic opportunity. It will not only help farmers meet emissions reduction targets under the Zero Carbon Act but also enhance productivity and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers.

Toward a Climate-Resilient Agricultural Sector

New Zealand’s agricultural sector, which contributes significantly to both national GDP and global food supply, faces mounting pressure to cut emissions without compromising competitiveness. Nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas, accounts for a large portion of New Zealand’s agricultural emissions — making innovations like Āmua’s device crucial to the country’s climate action goals.

“By investing in technologies that make our farms cleaner, more efficient, and more profitable, we are securing both our economic future and our environmental integrity,” said Willis. “This is about ensuring that New Zealand’s farming system remains globally competitive while meeting the highest sustainability standards.”

The partnership between the Government and AgriZeroNZ demonstrates how public–private collaboration can drive real progress toward a low-emissions, high-value economy.

With the first commercial-ready tools expected to emerge within the next year, New Zealand’s agricultural sector is poised to enter a new era of climate-smart innovation, combining science, technology, and sustainability to build a future-ready rural economy.