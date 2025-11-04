Dutch Dispute over Chipmaker Nexperia Stirs Global Supply Chain Concerns
The Netherlands' seizure of chipmaker Nexperia has sparked controversy with China, leading to potential disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain. Ongoing talks seek a resolution, as global industries await a political solution amid European requests for exemptions to Chinese export restrictions on Nexperia products.
China's commerce ministry on Tuesday issued a stern accusation against the Netherlands, alleging failure to cooperate with Beijing on resolving the contentious seizure of chipmaker Nexperia. The move poses a threat of further global supply chain disruptions.
The Dutch decision to control Nexperia, tied to its Chinese parent company Wingtech, was rooted in security concerns. The standoff highlights challenges in reaching a long-term resolution about Nexperia's ownership while straining diplomatic ties.
Ripples are already felt in European automotive sectors, exacerbated by Chinese export restrictions on Nexperia's products. Meanwhile, global players engage in diplomatic talks, seeking a viable solution to avert a supply chain crisis.
