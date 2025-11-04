Left Menu

Bombay High Court Grants Bail in 2011 Mumbai Blasts Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Kafeel Ahmed Mohammed Ayub, who was arrested in connection with the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts. Ayub, detained since 2012, challenged a 2022 denial of bail. The court's decision highlights ongoing legal proceedings in the case that impacted numerous lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:45 IST
Bombay High Court Grants Bail in 2011 Mumbai Blasts Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to 65-year-old Kafeel Ahmed Mohammed Ayub, arrested in relation to the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts that claimed 27 lives and injured over 120 people.

A bench comprising Justices A.S. Gadkari and R. R. Bhonsale set the bail with a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Officials are awaiting the detailed order. Ayub, who has been in Mumbai Central prison since his arrest in February 2012, asserted his innocence and claimed the evidence against him was solely his confession, made under duress.

The blasts occurred on July 13, 2011, at three different Mumbai locations within minutes of each other, orchestrated by the Indian Mujahideen, according to the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Despite allegations of him indoctrinating youths and connections with mastermind Yasin Bhatkal, Ayub's counsel argued his decade-long detention pending trial was unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025