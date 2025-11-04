Bombay High Court Grants Bail in 2011 Mumbai Blasts Case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to 65-year-old Kafeel Ahmed Mohammed Ayub, arrested in relation to the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts that claimed 27 lives and injured over 120 people.

A bench comprising Justices A.S. Gadkari and R. R. Bhonsale set the bail with a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Officials are awaiting the detailed order. Ayub, who has been in Mumbai Central prison since his arrest in February 2012, asserted his innocence and claimed the evidence against him was solely his confession, made under duress.

The blasts occurred on July 13, 2011, at three different Mumbai locations within minutes of each other, orchestrated by the Indian Mujahideen, according to the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Despite allegations of him indoctrinating youths and connections with mastermind Yasin Bhatkal, Ayub's counsel argued his decade-long detention pending trial was unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)