Tragedy Strikes During Restoration: Worker Dies in Roman Tower Collapse

A Romanian worker tragically died after the partial collapse of the Torre dei Conti in Rome. The incident, occurring during restoration works, led to one fatality and multiple injuries. The historic tower, built in the 13th century, was undergoing EU-funded renovations and was due to become a museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Romanian worker died following a collapse at the historic Torre dei Conti near Rome's Colosseum. The medieval tower partially gave way during restoration efforts, trapping the worker for 11 hours under rubble.

The initial collapse occurred at around 1030 GMT on Monday, with a subsequent incident happening 90 minutes later. The worker, identified as Octav Stroici, was in cardiac arrest upon rescue and succumbed to his injuries. Another worker sustained serious head injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries.

Originally constructed in the early 13th century by Pope Innocent III, the tower underwent modifications over centuries. The recent EU-funded restoration aimed to convert the site into a museum and conference venue. Authorities have restricted access to the area while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

