Tensions Mount as Migrant Worker Death Sparks Political Clash

A migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly killed in BJP-ruled Odisha, sparking condemnation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She criticized the violence against Bengali-speaking people in BJP states and assured support for the affected families. BJP countered, blaming economic conditions in West Bengal for the migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:04 IST
Tensions Mount as Migrant Worker Death Sparks Political Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating between political leaders in India after a 30-year-old Bengali-speaking migrant worker was allegedly killed in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, who labeled the episode as 'brutal oppression' against Bengali-speaking individuals in BJP-governed states.

Following the tragic death of Jewel Rana, the West Bengal Police filed a 'zero FIR' and made arrests, as a police team was dispatched to investigate in Odisha. Banerjee expressed her commitment to supporting the affected families, condemning the violence and assuring financial assistance to the bereaved.

Amidst these developments, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya criticized Banerjee, questioning the economic circumstances driving migration from West Bengal. He suggested that a lack of local opportunities pushes youth to seek work in other states, igniting further tensions between political parties over the handling of the migrant workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

