Heroic GRP Constable Saves Passenger at Thane Station

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a quick-thinking GRP constable named Ganesh Ramchandra Sakbhor saved a passenger from falling off a moving suburban train. The incident occurred at Kopar railway station, where Sakbhor's alertness and bravery prevented a potentially serious accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:32 IST
Heroic GRP Constable Saves Passenger at Thane Station
In a remarkable act of bravery, Government Railway Police constable Ganesh Ramchandra Sakbhor safeguarded the life of a passenger at Kopar railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra, on December 25. While patrolling the Nalasopara section, Sakbhor witnessed the passenger losing balance as a suburban train was departing.

Seizing the moment with exceptional quick-thinking, constable Sakbhor sprinted towards the passenger, securing him and bringing him back safely onto the platform, as confirmed by a Vasai Road Railway Police statement. The incident underlines the vital role of alert railway police in ensuring passenger safety.

Sakbhor's prompt reaction not only averted a potentially fatal fall but also highlighted the enduring value of vigilance and courage in emergency situations on railway platforms.

