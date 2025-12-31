Heroic GRP Constable Saves Passenger at Thane Station

In a remarkable act of bravery, Government Railway Police constable Ganesh Ramchandra Sakbhor safeguarded the life of a passenger at Kopar railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra, on December 25. While patrolling the Nalasopara section, Sakbhor witnessed the passenger losing balance as a suburban train was departing.

Seizing the moment with exceptional quick-thinking, constable Sakbhor sprinted towards the passenger, securing him and bringing him back safely onto the platform, as confirmed by a Vasai Road Railway Police statement. The incident underlines the vital role of alert railway police in ensuring passenger safety.

Sakbhor's prompt reaction not only averted a potentially fatal fall but also highlighted the enduring value of vigilance and courage in emergency situations on railway platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)