Rachel Reeves Affirms 'Iron Clad' Fiscal Rules as Economic Challenges Loom
British finance minister Rachel Reeves reiterated her firm commitment to fiscal rules amid challenges like high interest rates and underinvestment. In a pre-budget speech, she acknowledged progress made but emphasized the ongoing need for action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a determined reaffirmation of her fiscal stance, British finance minister Rachel Reeves declared that her dedication to fiscal rules remains 'iron clad' despite ongoing economic challenges.
High interest rates, coupled with years of underinvestment, have placed constraints on public spending, she noted.
In her pre-budget speech, Reeves admitted progress has been made, but stressed the necessity for further work to tackle these issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement