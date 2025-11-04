Left Menu

Hashim Baba Gang Strikes Fear in East Delhi: Extortion Plot Revealed

Three members of the Hashim Baba gang allegedly fired shots at a home in East Delhi's Bihari Colony, demanding Rs 30 lakh in extortion. Police are investigating the incident, which was caught on CCTV. Residents are in fear following the late-night shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident that unfolded in East Delhi's Bihari Colony, three members of the notorious Hashim Baba gang allegedly opened fire at a multi-storey house. The brazen act of violence was an apparent attempt to extort Rs 30 lakh, according to police statements on Tuesday.

The men, captured on CCTV, were seen wearing helmets and covering their faces as they fired two rounds before their weapon jammed. Leaving behind an extortion note, they fled the scene. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Police have launched a thorough investigation, utilizing the CCTV footage to track down the suspects. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused quickly, while residents, like Puneet Arora and his family, expressed heightened fear after receiving threatening calls from the gang days prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

