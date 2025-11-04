Tragic Stabbing on Evia: Soccer Violence Under Investigation

A 20-year-old man was tragically stabbed to death, and two others were injured in separate incidents on the Greek island of Evia, police revealed on Tuesday. Authorities believe these incidents may be connected to ongoing soccer-related violence.

Constantina Dimoglidou, a police spokeswoman, confirmed that five individuals have been arrested, including the two injured men, found in different locations. Reports suggest a total of at least eight people were involved. As investigations continue, authorities aim to establish whether the motivations were indeed linked to soccer rivalries.

Greece has been struggling with soccer-related violence, a significant issue that's drawn the attention of UEFA, especially after a spate of deaths associated with hooligan activities in recent years. Notably, the number of reported sports-related crimes has more than doubled since 2020, highlighting the urgency of addressing this escalating threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)