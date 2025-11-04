Left Menu

Supreme Court Debates Uniform Seniority Criteria for Judges

The Supreme Court is deliberating on establishing a uniform, nationwide framework for determining the seniority of judges in the Higher Judicial Service (HJS) to tackle slow and uneven career progression. This could potentially deter talented individuals from joining the judiciary. A verdict is awaited from a five-judge bench.

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the possibility of setting a uniform, nationwide criterion for determining seniority among higher judiciary cadre after extensive deliberations. The court seeks to address the issue of slow and unequal career progression, which has been a deterrent for talented individuals considering judicial careers.

A five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, heard arguments from senior lawyers, including amicus curiae Sidharth Bhatnagar. The bench has considered the lack of career progression where many judicial officers fail to advance beyond the Principal District Judge level.

The matter, initially raised by the All India Judges Association in 1989, aims to resolve whether a standardized approach is needed or if high courts should retain their discretion in managing promotions. The final judgment, reserved following hearings on October 28, is anticipated amid differing viewpoints on seniority versus merit-based promotion systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

