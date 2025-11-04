Getty Images Faces Partial Setback in AI Lawsuit Against Stability AI

Getty Images faced a significant setback in its lawsuit against Stability AI regarding the unauthorized use of its images. The case, heard at London's High Court, centered on allegations that Stability AI's image-generating system, Stable Diffusion, improperly utilized Getty's extensive library of images.

The court proceedings examined claims of trademark infringement and secondary copyright infringements. While Judge Joanna Smith ruled partially in Getty's favor on the trademark issue, her decision was notably limited, specifying that Getty's success was historic yet did not fully validate their claims.

The secondary copyright infringement allegations were dismissed entirely, highlighting the complex legal landscape surrounding AI-generated content and copyright laws. This case could set precedents for future legal battles between traditional media enterprises and AI technology companies.

