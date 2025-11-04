Tragic Incident: Minor Held for Assaulting Woman in Himachal

A minor in Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, has been detained for attacking a 40-year-old woman with a sharp-edged weapon and a stick. The incident occurred when the woman, who was in the fields cutting grass, resisted his alleged sexual assault attempt.

The 14-year-old boy, a Class 9 student, allegedly assaulted the woman when she resisted, resulting in serious injuries. Alert villagers found her on the ground, bleeding, and immediately informed the authorities. The woman was initially taken to Hamirpur Medical College and later referred to PGI, Chandigarh, for further treatment.

The police have taken the boy into custody and, during questioning, he confessed to the crime. ASP Rajesh Sharma confirmed evidence indicating the boy's intent to sexually assault. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)