Spy Chief Accuses China of Political Meddling and IP Theft

Australian spy chief Mike Burgess accuses China of intellectual property theft and political interference, highlighting the unawareness of Chinese security services about Western espionage standards. While Australia has strengthened its ties with the U.S. to counter China's influence, it faces unprecedented levels of foreign interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:31 IST
Burgess
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a stark accusation on Tuesday, Australian spy chief Mike Burgess charged China's security services with extensive intellectual theft and political interference, a move he said underscores China's misunderstanding of Western espionage norms.

Addressing the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Burgess criticized China for allegedly harming Australian interests through their actions. He expressed determination to continue confronting China over these issues, highlighting the ignorance of Chinese officials about ASIO's independent role within Australian democracy.

Despite improved diplomatic and trade ties post-2022, security relations between the two nations remain tense. Australia aligns more closely with the United States to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific. Burgess emphasized the strong collaboration with the U.S. in safeguarding national security, describing the espionage threat as unprecedented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

