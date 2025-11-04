18-Year-Old Found Hanging from Tree in Etawah District
An 18-year-old named Maan Singh was found hanging from a mango tree near Naudhana Bojha road. He had left home for work in an autorickshaw, which was found nearby. Police are investigating the incident and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
An 18-year-old youth, Maan Singh, was discovered hanging from a mango tree in Etawah district on Tuesday, according to local police.
His body, spotted by passersby on the Naudhana Bojha road, prompted them to notify authorities. The autorickshaw he used for his morning work commute was found parked near the grim scene.
Bakewar SHO Vipin Kumar confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem. Investigations are currently in progress to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery.
