18-Year-Old Found Hanging from Tree in Etawah District

An 18-year-old youth, Maan Singh, was discovered hanging from a mango tree in Etawah district on Tuesday, according to local police.

His body, spotted by passersby on the Naudhana Bojha road, prompted them to notify authorities. The autorickshaw he used for his morning work commute was found parked near the grim scene.

Bakewar SHO Vipin Kumar confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem. Investigations are currently in progress to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)