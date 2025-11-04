Rajasthan CEO Naveen Mahajan Ensures Fair Anta By-Election
Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan reviewed the preparations for the Anta Assembly by-election, prioritizing security and transparency. He emphasized ensuring a fair polling process and a peaceful atmosphere. The election officials were advised to complete election-related tasks vigilantly, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to ensure a seamless electoral process, Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan conducted a review of preparations for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-election.
During a meeting at Baran district's Mini Secretariat, Mahajan called for robust security measures to secure a free and fair polling environment on November 11.
Key officials briefed Mahajan on election readiness, ensuring all tasks align with transparency standards, while votes are set to be counted on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Revamps Food Security: Over 69 Lakh Added After Verification
Security Forces Clash with Militants in Manipur: Four Killed
Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar elections, in which voting will be held for 121 seats on November 6.
Drone Discovery Raises Security Concerns Near LoC
Cyprus Unveils Plan for Middle East Security Hub