Rajasthan CEO Naveen Mahajan Ensures Fair Anta By-Election

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan reviewed the preparations for the Anta Assembly by-election, prioritizing security and transparency. He emphasized ensuring a fair polling process and a peaceful atmosphere. The election officials were advised to complete election-related tasks vigilantly, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:11 IST
In a bid to ensure a seamless electoral process, Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan conducted a review of preparations for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-election.

During a meeting at Baran district's Mini Secretariat, Mahajan called for robust security measures to secure a free and fair polling environment on November 11.

Key officials briefed Mahajan on election readiness, ensuring all tasks align with transparency standards, while votes are set to be counted on November 14.

