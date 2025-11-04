Rajasthan CEO Naveen Mahajan Ensures Fair Anta By-Election

In a bid to ensure a seamless electoral process, Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan conducted a review of preparations for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-election.

During a meeting at Baran district's Mini Secretariat, Mahajan called for robust security measures to secure a free and fair polling environment on November 11.

Key officials briefed Mahajan on election readiness, ensuring all tasks align with transparency standards, while votes are set to be counted on November 14.

