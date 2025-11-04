Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Father Detained After Daughter's Death Over Phone Dispute
In Uttar Pradesh, a tragic incident unfolded as a father allegedly killed his daughter following a heated argument about phone usage. Noor Mohammad, from Shahjahanpur, objected to his daughter Ruby speaking to a friend. This led to a fatal altercation, resulting in Mohammad's detention by police.
A tragic incident unfolded in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where an 18-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father over a phone conversation with a friend.
Noor Mohammad, aged 50, was apprehended by local police after reportedly breaking his daughter Ruby's phone, which led to a violent escalation resulting in her death.
Ruby's repeated defiance of her father's objections regarding phone usage was a frequent source of tension between the two, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. This domestic conflict tragically culminated in violence, drawing attention to underlying familial tensions and societal issues.
