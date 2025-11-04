Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Father Detained After Daughter's Death Over Phone Dispute

In Uttar Pradesh, a tragic incident unfolded as a father allegedly killed his daughter following a heated argument about phone usage. Noor Mohammad, from Shahjahanpur, objected to his daughter Ruby speaking to a friend. This led to a fatal altercation, resulting in Mohammad's detention by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:34 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where an 18-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father over a phone conversation with a friend.

Noor Mohammad, aged 50, was apprehended by local police after reportedly breaking his daughter Ruby's phone, which led to a violent escalation resulting in her death.

Ruby's repeated defiance of her father's objections regarding phone usage was a frequent source of tension between the two, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. This domestic conflict tragically culminated in violence, drawing attention to underlying familial tensions and societal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

