Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Father Detained After Daughter's Death Over Phone Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where an 18-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father over a phone conversation with a friend.

Noor Mohammad, aged 50, was apprehended by local police after reportedly breaking his daughter Ruby's phone, which led to a violent escalation resulting in her death.

Ruby's repeated defiance of her father's objections regarding phone usage was a frequent source of tension between the two, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. This domestic conflict tragically culminated in violence, drawing attention to underlying familial tensions and societal issues.

