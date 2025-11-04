Army Sports Conclave 2025 Charts Roadmap for Olympic Mission 2036 in New Delhi

In a powerful demonstration of its enduring commitment to national sports excellence, the Indian Army hosted the Army Sports Conclave 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, today. The landmark event, convened at a defining moment in India’s sporting journey, brought together senior defence officials, sports administrators, and athletes to reaffirm the Army’s pivotal role in advancing the nation’s sporting ambitions—particularly the Olympic Mission 2036, which envisions India emerging as a leading Olympic nation by that year.

A Visionary Platform for Sporting Excellence

The Conclave opened with a Welcome Address by Lt Gen Ajay Ramdev, Director General, Integrated Training, who set the tone for the day’s deliberations by describing the event as a space “where purpose meets passion.” He underlined the Army’s historic and continuing contributions to Indian sports, particularly through the Mission Olympic Wing, which has produced numerous Olympians, world champions, and record holders.

He highlighted the Army’s focus on scientific, data-driven, and mentally conditioned training methods, emphasizing that modern sports success depends not just on physical endurance but also on psychological resilience and technological precision. “The Army is ready to shoulder its role in building champions for India’s Olympic Mission 2036,” he stated.

Government Applauds the Army’s Sporting Legacy

The Keynote Address was delivered by Mr. Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), Government of India, who commended the Indian Army for its unwavering role in nurturing world-class athletes and advancing para and adventure sports—disciplines that reflect national pride and resilience.

He noted that the Army’s structured training ecosystem, discipline, and focus on performance mirror the country’s broader sports development goals under schemes such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the Khelo India Mission. Mr. Rao urged for greater synergy between the Army, civil institutions, and private stakeholders, advocating an integrated model of sports science, coaching, and infrastructure to prepare athletes for global success.

Strengthening Institutional Synergy for Olympic Success

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information Systems & Training), spoke about the deep-rooted connection between the Indian Army and sports, noting that discipline, teamwork, and endurance—the hallmarks of soldiering—are also the foundations of athletic excellence.

He elaborated on the Army’s major sporting initiatives, including investments in high-performance centres, advanced biomechanics analysis, and data-based performance tracking. He called for strategic collaboration among the Army, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), academic researchers, and private sports enterprises to create a 360-degree athlete development ecosystem.

Themes of the Conclave: ‘Institutional Synergy’ and ‘Athlete 360’

The Conclave was structured around two key themes:

Institutional Synergy: Focused on aligning the efforts of government bodies, the armed forces, and sports organizations to streamline training, funding, and policy execution for sustained Olympic performance. Athlete 360: Emphasized a holistic approach to athlete development—covering physical, mental, emotional, and social dimensions—to ensure long-term competitiveness and well-being.

Panel discussions under these themes explored policy alignment, talent identification, technology integration, and data analytics in sports performance.

Fire Side Chat: Dialogue with Champions

A highlight of the conclave was the ‘Fire Side Chat’, an interactive discussion featuring senior Army officials, elite athletes, and sports administrators. The dialogue centered on India’s Olympic roadmap, underscoring the importance of cross-sector collaboration, continuous innovation, and a scientifically grounded approach to training.

Speakers noted that India’s sporting transformation requires institutional agility, where defence and civilian sports frameworks work together to produce champions across disciplines—from athletics and shooting to wrestling and hockey.

Honouring Legends: Army Sports Lifetime Achievement Awards

In a moving ceremony at South Block, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, honoured three legendary athletes with the Army Sports Lifetime Achievement Award for their extraordinary contributions to Indian sports:

Col Balbir Singh Kullar (Retd) – Olympic Bronze Medallist, Hockey (1968)

Mr. Murlikant Petkar – Paralympic Gold Medallist (1972)

Hony Capt Vijay Kumar Sharma – Olympic Silver Medallist, Shooting (2012)

Their achievements were celebrated as shining examples of courage, discipline, and excellence—embodying the Indian Army’s ethos of “Service Before Self.”

Aligned with National Sports Reforms

The Army Sports Conclave 2025 also reinforced the Army’s alignment with major national initiatives, including the Army Roadmap 2032, the National Sports Development Bill, and Khel Niti 2025. These policy frameworks collectively aim to redefine India’s sports governance, promote inclusivity, and integrate sports science and data analytics into training and performance management.

A Collective Call to Action

The Conclave concluded with a call to action—to forge partnerships, invest in athlete-centric systems, and institutionalize innovation to propel India’s journey towards Olympic Mission 2036. The event reaffirmed that achieving Olympic glory is not the responsibility of a single institution but a national mission, requiring collaboration across the armed forces, academia, private sector, and civil society.

As the curtains closed on the Army Sports Conclave 2025, one message resonated strongly: India’s sporting future will be built not just on talent, but on vision, discipline, and collective willpower—values the Indian Army exemplifies both on and off the field.