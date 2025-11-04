29 Military Nursing Cadets Commissioned at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi

In a solemn and inspiring ceremony marking the culmination of four years of rigorous academic and military training, the College of Nursing, Army Hospital (Research & Referral) commissioned 29 Military Nursing Cadets of its eighth batch as Nursing Officers on November 4, 2025. The ceremony took place at the prestigious Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi, and served as a tribute to the dedication, resilience, and professionalism of these young women who have chosen a noble path of service in the armed forces.

Honouring a Century of Military Nursing Excellence

The commissioning ceremony was reviewed by Lt Gen Avinash Das, Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R), who addressed the newly commissioned officers and their families. In his remarks, he highlighted the rich legacy of 100 years of the Military Nursing Service (MNS), one of the most respected corps within the Indian Armed Forces. He emphasized the unique and vital role played by military nurses in peace stations, forward areas, and high-altitude medical posts, often under challenging and adverse conditions.

“These Nursing Officers will carry forward a proud tradition of service,” he said, “defined by discipline, compassion, and clinical excellence. Their commitment to safeguarding the health and dignity of our soldiers and their families is an essential part of military readiness and morale.”

A Journey of Rigor, Discipline, and Dedication

The commissioning of these cadets is the culmination of a comprehensive four-year training programme at the College of Nursing. The curriculum includes intensive theoretical instruction, clinical rotations at premier military medical facilities, and military training designed to prepare the cadets for the unique challenges of nursing in an armed forces environment.

As part of the commissioning ritual, the newly minted officers took a solemn oath, administered by the Principal Matron, pledging to uphold the highest standards of care, integrity, and service. The oath embodies the core values of the MNS—courage, commitment, and compassion—and reflects the ethos of ‘Service Before Self.’

A Proud Moment for Families and Faculty

The event was attended by senior military officers, faculty members, nursing officers, and, most importantly, the families of the newly commissioned officers. For the proud parents and guardians, the ceremony was not just a formal rite of passage but a celebration of sacrifice, perseverance, and personal achievement.

The Principal of the College of Nursing and her team were applauded for their relentless dedication in shaping the professional and ethical foundation of the cadets. Their guidance has ensured that each newly commissioned officer is medically competent and emotionally prepared to serve in diverse and often demanding environments.

Role of Military Nurses in National Service

Military Nursing Officers serve in Army, Navy, and Air Force medical establishments across India and in United Nations peacekeeping missions abroad. They are often first responders in conflict zones, disaster relief operations, and humanitarian crises, providing not just clinical care but also emotional support to those in need.

In addition to clinical duties, MNS officers also contribute to health education, preventive medicine, and leadership in healthcare administration within the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

A Legacy of Heroism and Healing

The Indian Military Nursing Service, formally established during the British era and indigenized post-independence, has a storied history of exemplary service in wars, counterinsurgency operations, and peacekeeping missions. MNS officers have consistently demonstrated courage, skill, and unwavering commitment in some of the most difficult operational settings, including the Kargil War, Operation Parakram, and numerous natural disaster responses.

Looking Ahead: New Guardians of Military Healthcare

With their commissioning, these 29 young officers are now poised to take on critical responsibilities in safeguarding the health and welfare of India’s armed forces. As they prepare for their postings across the country, including field hospitals, high-altitude clinics, and tertiary care centers, they carry with them not just professional training but also the spirit of military camaraderie and national service.

The commissioning ceremony at Army Hospital (R&R) was not just a milestone for the individual cadets—it was a symbolic reinforcement of India’s commitment to strengthening its healthcare forces and ensuring that every soldier has access to world-class medical care, even in the toughest terrains.