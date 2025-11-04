Delhi High Court Takes Center Stage: Key Rulings and Remarks

The Delhi High Court has directed the central government to swiftly establish criteria to include hearing impaired athletes for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2025, citing discrimination in the current guidelines.

In another ruling, the court set aside a summons against TV journalist Arnab Goswami, who was embroiled in a criminal defamation case initiated by an advocate over remarks made in 2016.

Additionally, the court revoked bail granted to two women implicated in an inter-state child trafficking racket, emphasizing the need for intense judicial scrutiny in grave matters like the commodification of newborns. Furthermore, the court slammed media outlets for sensationalizing benign remarks made during court proceedings.

