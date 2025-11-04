Left Menu

Delhi High Court Takes Center Stage: Key Rulings and Remarks

The Delhi High Court made significant rulings, urging criteria inclusion for hearing impaired athletes for the Khel Ratna Award, setting aside a summons for journalist Arnab Goswami, cancelling bail in a child trafficking case, and criticizing media sensationalism of court remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the central government to swiftly establish criteria to include hearing impaired athletes for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2025, citing discrimination in the current guidelines.

In another ruling, the court set aside a summons against TV journalist Arnab Goswami, who was embroiled in a criminal defamation case initiated by an advocate over remarks made in 2016.

Additionally, the court revoked bail granted to two women implicated in an inter-state child trafficking racket, emphasizing the need for intense judicial scrutiny in grave matters like the commodification of newborns. Furthermore, the court slammed media outlets for sensationalizing benign remarks made during court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

