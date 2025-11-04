Bombay High Court Grants Bail to 65-Year-Old in 2011 Mumbai Blasts Case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Kafeel Ahmed Mohammed Ayub, a 65-year-old man, citing his age and health issues amid a prolonged trial for the July 2011 triple bomb blasts in Mumbai.

Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale noted the bleak prospects of the trial concluding soon, as only 167 of 400 witnesses have been examined over four years since charges were framed in March 2021.

Ayub has been in custody since 2012. The blasts killed 27 and injured over 120, allegedly orchestrated by the Indian Mujahideen. Ayub contests his involvement, claiming innocence and lack of evidence.

