Selja Urges New Train Route and Highlights Health Concerns

Congress MP Kumari Selja has called on the Railway Ministry to initiate an Intercity Express or Vande Bharat train on Sirsa-Delhi route to boost regional connectivity. She also highlighted rising health concerns in Sirsa district, urging urgent government action on clean water and medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:12 IST
Congress MP Kumari Selja has implored the Railway Ministry to commence an Intercity Express or Vande Bharat service on the Sirsa-Delhi route. Selja emphasized the route's importance, mentioning its inauguration in 2013 under Congress, addressing regional needs and facilitating trade and passenger convenience.

Selja stressed the urgency for immediate passenger services, advocating for traders, employees, and students who require a convenient travel schedule to Delhi. A faster train could enhance travel, bolster trade, growth, and employment in the region, she argued.

Beyond transportation, Selja expressed grave concerns over escalating health issues, such as cancer and kidney ailments, in Sirsa district villages. Highlighting a 2022 investigation's findings, she accused the government of negligence and demanded swift action for clean water and health check-ups, questioning the BJP's priorities.

