India and UK Launch Science & Tech Partnership Dashboard to Track Bilateral R&D

In a landmark move to strengthen scientific collaboration and data-driven policy alignment between India and the United Kingdom, the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, and the UK’s National Technology Adviser, Dr. David Warren Smith, jointly unveiled the pilot version of the India–United Kingdom Science and Technology Partnership (IN-UK-STP) Dashboard on November 4, 2025. The launch took place during a bilateral meeting hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and marked a significant milestone in the growing strategic partnership in research and innovation between the two nations.

The event was attended by senior scientific officials from both governments, including Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary to the Office of PSA, officials from the Indian Department of Science and Technology, the UK Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), and representatives from the British High Commission in India.

What is the IN-UK-STP Dashboard?

The IN-UK-STP Dashboard is a joint digital initiative developed by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) and the British High Commission in India. It serves as an interactive policy and evidence tool to track and analyse the breadth and depth of bilateral science and technology cooperation between India and the UK.

The pilot version of the dashboard currently maps 143 bilateral projects supported and implemented since 2018. These projects span across multidisciplinary fields and involve key stakeholders, funding agencies, and research institutions from both nations.

The dashboard presents detailed insights on:

Funding volumes from both countries

Implementing partners and institutions

Alignment with India-UK Science and Innovation Council (SIC) goals

Relevance to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Broad technology domains of cooperation

This framework enables strategic visualisation of ongoing collaboration and helps decision-makers to assess impact, identify opportunities, and bridge gaps.

A Policy Catalyst for High-Level Bilateral Collaboration

In her opening remarks, Dr. Parvinder Maini underscored the conceptual significance of the dashboard as a data-rich evidence tool. She noted that the project reflects a successful intergovernmental partnership with strong support from multiple ministries and departments on both sides, setting the stage for even deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, stated that the dashboard complements recent developments in the bilateral strategic landscape, including the India-UK Technology Security Initiative (TSI) and the bilateral trade agreement.

“This dashboard can play a pivotal role in guiding policymakers to synergize research priorities, uncover emerging areas of collaboration, and build impactful, long-term partnerships,” Prof. Sood remarked.

UK Perspective: A Tool to Shape the Future

Dr. David Warren Smith, the UK’s National Technology Adviser, welcomed the launch and lauded the meticulous efforts made by both sides to capture the depth and scope of bilateral R&D engagements. He observed that the dashboard would provide critical analytics and visual insights to aid in the planning and execution of the recently announced India-UK Research and Innovation Corridor (RIC).

The RIC initiative aims to promote deeper and more agile research links across universities, tech incubators, industry consortia, and government-supported labs in both countries.

Roadmap for Future Evolution of the Dashboard

The discussion also resulted in several forward-looking recommendations to evolve the IN-UK-STP dashboard into a comprehensive and dynamic digital repository. These include:

Incorporating outcome and impact indicators, such as: Peer-reviewed publications Patents and intellectual property generated Human capital development (PhDs, fellowships, trained personnel) Startup creation and industry engagement Private-sector co-investments in R&D

Integrating real-time data flows from funding agencies, research councils, academic partners, and innovation hubs on both sides to keep the dashboard continuously updated.

Expanding dashboard accessibility to a broader set of stakeholders, including universities, think tanks, and innovation policy planners.

Strengthening the India–UK Strategic Science Partnership

The launch of the IN-UK-STP Dashboard is the latest in a series of strategic steps taken to deepen bilateral science and technology cooperation. India and the UK already enjoy a long-standing research partnership, with collaboration across sectors such as climate change, clean energy, AI, quantum technologies, health innovation, cybersecurity, and space technology.

This initiative serves to further institutionalise that partnership through transparent and evidence-based tools that can track progress and inform future decision-making at the highest levels of government.

It also aligns with the goals of the India–UK Enhanced Trade Partnership and the broader India–UK 2030 Roadmap, which aims to build a future-focused partnership in education, science, technology, and innovation.

A New Era of Evidence-Driven Science Diplomacy

The unveiling of the IN-UK-STP Dashboard marks the beginning of a new era in science diplomacy, where data, collaboration, and policy intersect to create enduring international impact. With its structured design, strategic goals alignment, and strong bilateral support, the dashboard is poised to become a model framework for similar partnerships with other nations.

By leveraging data-driven insights and fostering collaborative ecosystems, India and the United Kingdom are not only strengthening their own innovation landscapes but also contributing to the global knowledge economy and the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.