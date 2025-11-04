Crackdown on Encroached Police Land in Mant Tehsil

Authorities in Mant tehsil are actively reviewing all land assigned to the police department after uncovering encroachment on three acres meant for police housing, officials said Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar has tasked circle officers with identifying police land in their jurisdictions, securing records from the revenue department, and submitting detailed reports to facilitate legal reclamation efforts.

The issue surfaced during a 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' meeting attended by District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and SSP Kumar. It was revealed that since 1992, land allotted for police housing had been encroached upon and registered under locals' names, allegedly aided by revenue officials.

SSP Kumar has mandated thorough demarcation and documentation of all police land, alongside robust legal follow-up on unresolved court cases. He emphasized that illegal occupiers of police land will face stringent measures to prevent future occurrences.

