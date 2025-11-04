Left Menu

Crackdown on Encroached Police Land in Mant Tehsil

Authorities in Mant tehsil are conducting a thorough review of police department land after discovering encroachment on land intended for police housing. SSP Shlok Kumar has directed officers to identify and document all police lands to take legal action, following a meeting highlighting these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:36 IST
Crackdown on Encroached Police Land in Mant Tehsil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Mant tehsil are actively reviewing all land assigned to the police department after uncovering encroachment on three acres meant for police housing, officials said Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar has tasked circle officers with identifying police land in their jurisdictions, securing records from the revenue department, and submitting detailed reports to facilitate legal reclamation efforts.

The issue surfaced during a 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' meeting attended by District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and SSP Kumar. It was revealed that since 1992, land allotted for police housing had been encroached upon and registered under locals' names, allegedly aided by revenue officials.

Earlier reports by PTI on November 2 highlighted this encroachment.

SSP Kumar has mandated thorough demarcation and documentation of all police land, alongside robust legal follow-up on unresolved court cases. He emphasized that illegal occupiers of police land will face stringent measures to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

 India
2
Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

 India
3
Florida Clears Path for Restrictive Real Estate Law on Chinese Citizens

Florida Clears Path for Restrictive Real Estate Law on Chinese Citizens

 Global
4
Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown

Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025