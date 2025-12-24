Left Menu

Doctor's Alleged Exploitation Sparks Outrage and Legal Action

A resident doctor has been accused of sexually exploiting a fellow doctor under the false promise of marriage. Legal charges, including anti-conversion laws, were filed. The accused is currently at large, and protests have arisen alongside his suspension from university duties. The chief minister has pledged justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A resident doctor from a medical university is facing serious allegations of sexual exploitation after allegedly deceiving a fellow woman doctor under the guise of marriage. Authorities have invoked the anti-conversion law as part of the charges filed.

Police teams are actively searching for the accused, identified as Ramiz Malik, who has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The accuser claims that Malik coerced her into marriage, leading to a pregnancy that he subsequently forced her to terminate.

The incident has gained the attention of the chief minister, who conversed with the victim and vowed justice. In response to the allegations, the university has suspended Malik and prohibited him from accessing campus facilities. Meanwhile, student activists have protested, demanding stricter action against Malik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

