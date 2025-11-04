Left Menu

Family Arrested for Allegedly Killing Stray Dog in Gurugram

A family of four, including a minor, was detained in Gurugram for allegedly killing a stray dog that had bitten a member. The incident took place in Pratap Nagar, where the family attacked the dog and later disposed of it in the garbage. An FIR has been filed against them.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident, four family members from Gurugram, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly killing a stray dog that bit one of their own. The disturbing event occurred in the Pratap Nagar area, leading to an outcry among local residents.

The brutal act involved three of the accused striking the dog with sticks, while another hurled a large boulder at the defenseless animal last Sunday morning. Following this, they disposed of the dog in a garbage area, according to police reports.

A case has been registered under Section 325 for causing death or permanent injury to an animal. The police are actively investigating the incident and have apprehended Kulbhushan, along with his son Dev Kumar, Himanshu, and a minor, all from Nai Basti in Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

