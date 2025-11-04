Family Arrested for Allegedly Killing Stray Dog in Gurugram
A family of four, including a minor, was detained in Gurugram for allegedly killing a stray dog that had bitten a member. The incident took place in Pratap Nagar, where the family attacked the dog and later disposed of it in the garbage. An FIR has been filed against them.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, four family members from Gurugram, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly killing a stray dog that bit one of their own. The disturbing event occurred in the Pratap Nagar area, leading to an outcry among local residents.
The brutal act involved three of the accused striking the dog with sticks, while another hurled a large boulder at the defenseless animal last Sunday morning. Following this, they disposed of the dog in a garbage area, according to police reports.
A case has been registered under Section 325 for causing death or permanent injury to an animal. The police are actively investigating the incident and have apprehended Kulbhushan, along with his son Dev Kumar, Himanshu, and a minor, all from Nai Basti in Gurugram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- family
- Gurugram
- stray dog
- animal abuse
- arrest
- incident
- police
- FIR
- legal action
- crime
ALSO READ
Infamous Thief Busted: Sajjad Garibsha Irani's Arrest Unravels 100 Crimes
Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Arms Smuggling with Major Seizure
Sandwich Incident Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement Policies
Pune Software Engineer's Arrest Unveils Shocking Terror Links
CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seized