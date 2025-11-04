Crackdown on Drug Trade: Udhampur Police Seize Properties Worth Rs 50 Lakh
Udhampur police attached property worth Rs 50 lakh from drug peddler Amit Singh under the NDPS Act. Investigations revealed that Singh acquired a house, land, and motorcycle through drug trade proceeds. This action is part of a broader effort to combat drug trafficking in the district.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Udhampur police have confiscated property valued at Rs 50 lakh from an alleged drug peddler named Amit Singh. The operation was conducted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to authorities.
The investigation uncovered that Singh had used proceeds from the illegal narcotics trade to purchase a residential property in the village of Preyan Sounthan and a KTM Duke motorcycle. These findings prompted the authorities to attach both movable and immovable assets for legal proceedings.
Demonstrating a robust commitment to eradicating drug-related activities, the Udhampur police have seized properties worth Rs 10.50 crore in similar cases this year alone, striving to render the district free from narcotics.
