Chhattisgarh Kicks Off Intensive Electoral Roll Revision

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has officially begun across Chhattisgarh, as booth-level officers (BLOs) kick-start a comprehensive door-to-door campaign to distribute necessary enumeration forms.

According to the outlined SIR schedule, the completion of enumeration forms is slated for November 4 to December 4. Subsequently, the draft voters list will be unveiled on December 9, allowing citizens to raise claims or objections until January 8. These submissions will be meticulously examined by polling authorities until January 31, culminating in the publication of final electoral rolls on February 7.

With an eligibility deadline set for January 1, 2026, the Election Commission of India (ECI) endeavors to maintain a precise and updated voters list. Chhattisgarh's Chief Electoral Officer Yashwant Kumar has urged public participation in the initiative. Various avenues, including offline and online submissions, are available to citizens, alongside support systems such as help desks and IT facilities to resolve any issues encountered during the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)