Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Kicks Off Intensive Electoral Roll Revision

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Chhattisgarh commenced, involving door-to-door canvassing by booth-level officers. Forms will be collected from November 4 to December 4, with the draft list published on December 9. Citizens are encouraged to participate to ensure accurate and error-free voter lists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:23 IST
Chhattisgarh Kicks Off Intensive Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has officially begun across Chhattisgarh, as booth-level officers (BLOs) kick-start a comprehensive door-to-door campaign to distribute necessary enumeration forms.

According to the outlined SIR schedule, the completion of enumeration forms is slated for November 4 to December 4. Subsequently, the draft voters list will be unveiled on December 9, allowing citizens to raise claims or objections until January 8. These submissions will be meticulously examined by polling authorities until January 31, culminating in the publication of final electoral rolls on February 7.

With an eligibility deadline set for January 1, 2026, the Election Commission of India (ECI) endeavors to maintain a precise and updated voters list. Chhattisgarh's Chief Electoral Officer Yashwant Kumar has urged public participation in the initiative. Various avenues, including offline and online submissions, are available to citizens, alongside support systems such as help desks and IT facilities to resolve any issues encountered during the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

 India
2
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
3
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
4
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025