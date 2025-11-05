Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court Addresses Urgency in Road Safety Measures

The Rajasthan High Court took suo moto action on recent road accident deaths, seeking responses from the government and other departments on improving road safety. Acknowledging the right to life, the court emphasized the urgent need to strengthen safety regulations to prevent further loss of life.

The Rajasthan High Court, in a proactive move, addressed the alarming rise in road accident fatalities in the state by seeking a detailed response from the government on steps being taken to enhance road safety.

A division bench, citing the constitutional right to life, underscored the immediate necessity for improved safety measures following a series of tragic incidents, including a bus fire in Jaisalmer and multiple vehicle collisions in Phalodi and Jaipur.

The court directed multiple government departments, along with the central and state governments, to present their stance on road safety, and appointed five amicus curiae to offer a unified statement and actionable suggestions for regulatory improvement. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 13.

