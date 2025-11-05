Left Menu

Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

Police in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, busted a sex racket at a GC Palace Hotel. Six individuals, including the owner, were arrested. The illegal activity allegedly operated for three months. Findings included six mobile phones, condoms, and cash. Legal action was initiated under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:37 IST
Police in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, successfully dismantled an alleged sex racket operating from a hotel along the national highway. Six people, including the hotel's proprietor, were taken into custody, officials reported on Tuesday.

Acting on valuable intelligence, Circle Officer Sanjay Singh led local law enforcement to raid the GC Palace Hotel located in Harraiya. During the operation, authorities discovered multiple individuals in compromising situations within the establishment's rooms.

The police seized six mobile phones, several packets of condoms, medication tablets, and Rs 2,050 in cash. Hotel owner Harishchandra Verma is accused of orchestrating the operation, which allegedly involved recruiting women from outside the district and charging clients up to Rs 500. Cases have been filed under relevant legal provisions, and further surprise inspections are planned to curb such illegal activities.

