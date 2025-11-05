Global Efforts Intensify to End Sudan Conflict Amid Al-Fashir Atrocity Reports

The United States, in coordination with other international actors, is striving to resolve the escalating conflict in Sudan, according to a White House announcement on Tuesday. This follows distressing reports of mass killings related to the fall of Al-Fashir last week, as paramilitary forces extended their control.

The Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) capture of Al-Fashir signifies a pivotal moment in Sudan's civil war, with the group now controlling more than a quarter of the nation. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed U.S. engagement in peace efforts, aiming to address the severe crisis.

Prosecutors from the International Criminal Court revealed on Monday their initiative to gather evidence concerning the reported mass killings and rapes in Al-Fashir. The U.N.'s human rights office expressed concern over potential civilian casualties, despite RSF denials of civilian harm.