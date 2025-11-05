Left Menu

South Sudan's Silent Crisis: Looming Famine amid Conflict

Despite rising concerns of famine in conflict-stricken South Sudan, no food aid has reached affected areas this year. Nasir and Fangak counties face catastrophic food insecurity. Conflict has hindered aid delivery, exacerbating the crisis. Efforts are underway for aid access amid governmental and opposition disputes over aid obstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 05-11-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 04:22 IST
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

Despite international concerns over an impending famine, no food aid has reached South Sudan's conflict-ridden regions this year, according to a Tuesday report by global food security analysts.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) estimated that 28,000 people in Nasir and Fangak counties face the direst level of hunger. An immediate, large-scale intervention is crucial, the report warns.

Political dynamics further complicate the issue, with ongoing disputes between government forces and opposition groups over access to these areas. Efforts are underway to secure aid access as both sides continue to blame each other for obstruction.

