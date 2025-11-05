French Authorities Investigate TikTok's Role in Youth Suicide Risks

On Tuesday, French judicial authorities initiated an investigation into TikTok, the Chinese social media app, examining whether its algorithms contribute to suicide risks among young users. The probe follows a criminal inquiry request from a French parliamentary committee, concerned about the platform's potential role in endangering young lives.

The committee's concerns were sparked after seven families filed a lawsuit against TikTok in 2024, alleging the app exposed their children to harmful content that encouraged self-harm. French prosecutors highlighted issues like inadequate content moderation and the app's algorithm, which may trap vulnerable users in a loop of harmful content.

A TikTok spokesperson refuted these accusations, stating the company is committed to user safety with various preset features and aggressive content moderation. The ongoing investigation will consider multiple reports on TikTok's impact, including a Senate report and findings by Amnesty International and the French state agency Viginum.