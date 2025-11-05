Pakistani National Sentenced for Weapons Smuggling in US

Pakistani national Muhammad Pahlawan has been handed a 40-year prison sentence in the United States for his role in smuggling Iranian weaponry. Convicted earlier this year, Pahlawan's charges include conspiracy to support terrorists and participating in Iran's weapons program.

US Central Command forces intercepted Pahlawan in the Arabian Sea. Aboard an unflagged dhow, they discovered advanced weaponry consistent with that used by Houthi rebel forces. Two Navy SEALs tragically lost their lives during the operation.

Pahlawan's involvement spanned from August 2023 to January 2024, working with Iranian brothers linked to the IRGC. His operations involved multiple voyages, coordinating and transporting weapons to support Houthi forces in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)