Pakistani National Sentenced for Weapons Smuggling in US

Pakistani national Muhammad Pahlawan received a 40-year prison sentence for involvement in smuggling Iranian-made weaponry. Convicted of providing support to terrorists and weapons smuggling, his activities were linked to Iran's weapons program and Houthi rebel forces. US forces intercepted him in the Arabian Sea, recovering advanced weaponry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 07:29 IST
Pakistani national Muhammad Pahlawan has been handed a 40-year prison sentence in the United States for his role in smuggling Iranian weaponry. Convicted earlier this year, Pahlawan's charges include conspiracy to support terrorists and participating in Iran's weapons program.

US Central Command forces intercepted Pahlawan in the Arabian Sea. Aboard an unflagged dhow, they discovered advanced weaponry consistent with that used by Houthi rebel forces. Two Navy SEALs tragically lost their lives during the operation.

Pahlawan's involvement spanned from August 2023 to January 2024, working with Iranian brothers linked to the IRGC. His operations involved multiple voyages, coordinating and transporting weapons to support Houthi forces in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

