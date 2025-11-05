Suspicious Deaths Spark Investigation in Delhi's Ranhola Area

A 17-year-old girl tragically succumbed to burn injuries in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi, while a nearby home revealed a man who apparently died by suicide, according to authorities.

Police have dismissed rumors that the two were romantically involved. The girl was rushed to the hospital where she died from her severe injuries. In a nearby house, the man was discovered hanging under mysterious circumstances, with investigations underway to determine any potential links between the events.

Police reports suggest the girl might have self-immolated following a dispute with her family. Forensic teams have collected evidence from both locations, and interviews with relatives and neighbors are ongoing. The investigation will consider all potential angles to clarify the events surrounding the deaths. A case has been registered, and inquiries are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)