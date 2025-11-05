Maharashtra Mystery: Teenage Girl Allegedly Abducted by Local Man

Authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district are investigating a troubling case involving the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old girl. The teenager disappeared on October 26 after stepping out around 8 pm, sparking concerns and prompting a police complaint from her worried parents.

The police have identified Satish Bhagwat Shinde, a 23-year-old local man, as the suspect in the case. He has been accused of luring and abducting the girl, according to the complaint filed by the girl's father.

Law enforcement officials are actively probing the case, with efforts underway to locate both the victim and the suspect. This incident has raised alarm in the local community, urging people to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)