Global Crackdown on Massive Online Fraud Network: 18 Arrests Made

In an unprecedented international operation, authorities have arrested 18 individuals allegedly involved in extensive online fraud and money laundering activities. The German Federal Criminal Police Office reported on Wednesday that the suspects were accused of exploiting credit card data from millions of people across 193 countries.

The fraudulent scheme, which resulted in over 300 million euros in damages, involved setting up fake websites for streaming, dating, and entertainment. These ruses enabled criminals to siphon money through subscriptions using compromised German payment service providers.

Raids took place in multiple countries, including Germany, Italy, and Canada. Prosecutors are targeting 44 suspects, comprising network members, payment firm employees, and crime-as-a-service providers, in extensive ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)