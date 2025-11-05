Global Crackdown on Massive Online Fraud Network: 18 Arrests Made
A globally coordinated operation against alleged online fraud and money laundering networks has led to 18 arrests. German authorities revealed that over five years, the suspects used credit card details from individuals worldwide to defraud more than 300 million euros via compromised German payment service providers.
In an unprecedented international operation, authorities have arrested 18 individuals allegedly involved in extensive online fraud and money laundering activities. The German Federal Criminal Police Office reported on Wednesday that the suspects were accused of exploiting credit card data from millions of people across 193 countries.
The fraudulent scheme, which resulted in over 300 million euros in damages, involved setting up fake websites for streaming, dating, and entertainment. These ruses enabled criminals to siphon money through subscriptions using compromised German payment service providers.
Raids took place in multiple countries, including Germany, Italy, and Canada. Prosecutors are targeting 44 suspects, comprising network members, payment firm employees, and crime-as-a-service providers, in extensive ongoing investigations.
