Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

A 45-year-old man, Ram Singh Lodhi, was killed in a suspected road accident in Etah district after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. The incident occurred near Mursama village. Police are investigating and searching for the vehicle involved. The case is considered a road accident at this stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man identified as Ram Singh Lodhi was killed in Etah district on Wednesday morning in what appears to be a road accident involving an unidentified vehicle, police confirmed.

The incident unfolded near Mursama village along the Isauli-Jalesar road under the jurisdiction of Sakarouli police station. Local residents discovered his body and immediately alerted the authorities.

Station House Officer Seema Tripathi stated that police took custody of the body and confirmed Lodhi's identity as a resident of Daulatpur Gilola village. The case is initially being treated as a road accident while police intensify efforts to locate the unidentified vehicle involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

