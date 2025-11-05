Aligarh Police Offers Compassionate Amnesty to Elderly Former Offenders

In an unprecedented gesture, the Aligarh police have erased the names of 130 elderly men from their history-sheeter list, acknowledging them as law-abiding citizens. These individuals, ranging in age from 80 to 90, committed minor crimes over 50 years ago but have since maintained a life of honesty and integrity.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar revealed that this decision came after a comprehensive review of the list. The process uncovered men who had not violated any laws for decades but were still required to report to the police each month. This move is seen as a compassionate shift in the city's criminal justice approach.

The decision has been celebrated by the beneficiaries, including Mithu Singh, an 80-year-old who expressed relief at being freed from this longstanding burden. "This step is a boon for me and my family," he said, highlighting the positive impact this initiative has on former offenders and their families.