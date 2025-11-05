Left Menu

Aligarh Police Offers Compassionate Amnesty to Elderly Former Offenders

The Aligarh police have removed 130 elderly men from their history-sheeter list, acknowledging them as law-abiding citizens. These men, once involved in crimes over 50 years ago, have led honest lives since. The initiative, led by SSP Neeraj Kumar, reflects a compassionate approach in the criminal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented gesture, the Aligarh police have erased the names of 130 elderly men from their history-sheeter list, acknowledging them as law-abiding citizens. These individuals, ranging in age from 80 to 90, committed minor crimes over 50 years ago but have since maintained a life of honesty and integrity.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar revealed that this decision came after a comprehensive review of the list. The process uncovered men who had not violated any laws for decades but were still required to report to the police each month. This move is seen as a compassionate shift in the city's criminal justice approach.

The decision has been celebrated by the beneficiaries, including Mithu Singh, an 80-year-old who expressed relief at being freed from this longstanding burden. "This step is a boon for me and my family," he said, highlighting the positive impact this initiative has on former offenders and their families.

