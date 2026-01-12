Left Menu

Fatal Gang Attack: History-Sheeter Adhi Killed at Kilpauk Hospital

Adhi, a history-sheeter with pending cases, was killed by a gang at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Police have taken two suspects into custody. The attack occurred while Adhi was visiting a classmate. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage and seeking additional witnesses and leads about the weapon used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:08 IST
Fatal Gang Attack: History-Sheeter Adhi Killed at Kilpauk Hospital
Adhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, a man identified as Adhi was brutally hacked to death by a gang. The attack, which took place on Monday afternoon, left the victim dead on the spot due to fatal injuries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narendra Nair stated that nine teams are currently investigating the murder, with two suspects already detained following preliminary CCTV footage analysis. Initial findings suggest that Adhi's rivals, informed about his hospital visit, orchestrated the attack.

Adhi, recently released from detention on January 8, came to the hospital to visit a former classmate. ACP Nair noted that police are still searching for the weapon used in the assault, but expects to find more leads soon. The investigation is ongoing, with police working diligently to secure more witness testimonies and evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

 India
3
Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

 Russia
4
Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026