Fatal Gang Attack: History-Sheeter Adhi Killed at Kilpauk Hospital

In a shocking incident at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, a man identified as Adhi was brutally hacked to death by a gang. The attack, which took place on Monday afternoon, left the victim dead on the spot due to fatal injuries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narendra Nair stated that nine teams are currently investigating the murder, with two suspects already detained following preliminary CCTV footage analysis. Initial findings suggest that Adhi's rivals, informed about his hospital visit, orchestrated the attack.

Adhi, recently released from detention on January 8, came to the hospital to visit a former classmate. ACP Nair noted that police are still searching for the weapon used in the assault, but expects to find more leads soon. The investigation is ongoing, with police working diligently to secure more witness testimonies and evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)