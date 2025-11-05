Gauteng Gears Up for G20: Panyaza Lesufi Confirms Province Ready for Global Summit

With the world’s gaze soon to fall on Johannesburg, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has affirmed that the province is fully prepared to host the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, set to take place from 22–23 November 2025. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Lesufi outlined a “comprehensive and resilient plan” that ensures uninterrupted power, enhanced safety, and a vibrant urban environment for delegates and residents alike.

A Robust Energy Plan for a Global Event

At the heart of Gauteng’s readiness is an energy stability initiative designed to guarantee seamless electricity supply throughout the summit. Lesufi announced that primary electrification for key corridors and venues—including OR Tambo International Airport, the Sandton International Convention Centre, and major hotels—has been completed, with minor final works nearing conclusion.

“A comprehensive and resilient energy plan is now in place to secure uninterrupted power supply for the G20 Summit and for residents and businesses in our province,” said Lesufi.

The province has also integrated multi-layered energy security systems, such as high-mast solar lighting, protected underground cabling, and emergency generators. Continuous power monitoring at critical sites will prevent disruptions during the event. Support from Eskom ensures that backup systems and live response teams remain operational before, during, and after the summit.

Beautification and Urban Renewal Efforts in Full Swing

Parallel to the energy preparations, Gauteng’s municipalities have intensified city cleaning and beautification drives, particularly across the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD). Public cleaning campaigns include grass cutting, litter removal, and clearing of illegal dumping sites.

New street furniture, recycling bins, and decorative lighting have been installed in tourism zones, such as the Cradle of Humankind, while rehabilitation of streetlights along major routes improves both visibility and safety. Lesufi emphasized that the beautification projects not only enhance aesthetics but also contribute to public safety and environmental sustainability.

“We’ve enhanced safety, improved recycling infrastructure, and installed new urban fixtures that will make visitors proud of what Johannesburg represents,” he added.

Unwavering Focus on Safety and Security

Security remains a top priority, with multi-agency law enforcement coordination ensuring the protection of delegates and the public. Lesufi revealed that SAPS, National Traffic Police, Gauteng Provincial Traffic, and metropolitan police departments will operate under a unified command structure. Special escort teams and rapid response units will manage VIP movements and crowd control during the summit.

Airports, hotels, and transport hubs will operate under heightened security protocols, with enhanced screening and logistical support for international guests. Coordination extends to intelligence-sharing mechanisms, ensuring seamless collaboration between national and provincial security agencies.

“Our multi-level law enforcement strategy ensures that Gauteng offers a secure, efficient, and welcoming environment for every delegate,” Lesufi affirmed.

Preparedness for Emergencies and Disasters

To handle any potential emergencies, a multi-agency disaster management centre has been activated. The centre integrates emergency medical teams, fire services, law enforcement, and essential utilities into a real-time command structure equipped with advanced technology for surveillance, monitoring, and communication.

From medical incidents to logistical disruptions, the centre is designed to provide rapid response and crisis coordination, minimizing risks and ensuring the summit proceeds without interruptions.

“Our state-of-the-art disaster management centre stands ready to manage any scenario and ensure a seamless experience for our international guests,” said the Premier.

Showcasing Gauteng’s Vibrant Spirit

Beyond logistics and security, the summit presents an opportunity to showcase Gauteng’s economic vitality, cultural richness, and innovation. Local artists, entrepreneurs, and tourism operators are collaborating with the provincial government to offer an immersive cultural experience for visitors.

Hospitality industries, including hotels and restaurants, have been briefed on service excellence standards, while small businesses in tourism corridors are receiving support to meet international visitor demands.

Lesufi’s Closing Message: “Gauteng Is Ready, Zwakala”

As Gauteng finalizes preparations, Premier Lesufi expressed pride in the province’s unified effort and readiness to host one of the world’s most influential gatherings.

“We are prepared to offer the world a warm and exceptional experience of our province. Gauteng is ready—zwakala! Let’s make this an unforgettable moment for South Africa and the world,” he concluded.

Outlook

The 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg is set to be a milestone event for both South Africa and the African continent, marking a moment where Gauteng stands as a model of infrastructure resilience, inter-agency coordination, and hospitality excellence. With robust energy security, city-wide beautification, and integrated emergency planning, the province’s preparations underscore its commitment to delivering a world-class summit experience.