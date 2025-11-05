Kerala Cabinet's Dynamic Steps: From Health to Development

The Kerala Cabinet has announced a series of important decisions aimed at various sectors. Key resolutions include the reorganization of a commission for economically backward sections within forward classes, with retired High Court Judge C N Ramachandran Nair appointed as chairman.

The health department is set to expand with the creation of 202 doctor posts across hospitals, including new positions in Kasaragod and Wayanad medical colleges. Notably, financial incentives were awarded to athletes Radhika Prakash and Shibin Lal S S for their achievements in national sports tournaments.

In significant developmental approvals, a Rs 50 crore allocation from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative Fund will support a digital resurvey project, with additional government guarantees facilitated for the State Women's Development Corporation. Moreover, land near Idukki arch dam will be leased to the Kerala State Film Development Corporation to construct a theatre complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)