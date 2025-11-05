Tensions Mount Amid Israel-Gaza Body Swap Amid Ceasefire

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Gaza continued to face challenges as 15 more Palestinian bodies were returned to Gaza. This step is part of ongoing exchanges outlined by last month's fragile agreement, yet both parties have accused each other of violating its terms.

The International Committee of the Red Cross played a crucial role in repatriating 285 bodies to Gaza, though health officials struggle with identification due to limited DNA testing resources. Israel remains unclear on the number of bodies it holds, maintaining a return rate of 15 per exchange involving an Israeli hostage body.

Further complicating the situation, disputes over the breach of the ceasefire terms have arisen. Both Israel and Hamas have leveled accusations, while the continuation of the agreement's initial phase remains uncertain as the exchange process meets logistical and ethical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)