Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Controversial Tariffs

The Supreme Court is preparing to rule on the legality of President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to enforce global tariffs. Previously, three lower courts ruled against Trump's action, leading to this pivotal Supreme Court review with potential political and economic consequences.

Since Trump's tariffs constitute a key aspect of his economic strategy, the court's decision carries significant weight. The case is the first where the court will rule definitively on a Trump policy, with the results impacting both national and international policies.

The decision could reshape the balance of presidential power concerning economic issues and redefine the extent of congressional involvement in tariff imposition. Collectively, tariffs could generate an estimated USD 3 trillion over ten years, amplifying the case's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)