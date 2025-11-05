Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Rs 76 Lakh Worth of Hybrid Ganja Seized

Police in Thane have seized hybrid ganja worth over Rs 76 lakh and arrested one individual in a major drug crackdown. The Anti-Narcotics Cell made the arrest and seizure near a housing complex, but three accomplices managed to escape. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, authorities in Thane have confiscated hybrid ganja valued over Rs 76 lakh from the illicit market.

During a routine patrol on November 3, the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested one individual near a housing complex within the Kapurbawdi police station jurisdiction. However, three accomplices evaded capture.

Nitesh Veerbahadur Singh, the arrested suspect, is currently facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Despite the success, police efforts continue to locate the remaining individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

