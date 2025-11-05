Major Drug Bust: Rs 76 Lakh Worth of Hybrid Ganja Seized

In a significant drug bust, authorities in Thane have confiscated hybrid ganja valued over Rs 76 lakh from the illicit market.

During a routine patrol on November 3, the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested one individual near a housing complex within the Kapurbawdi police station jurisdiction. However, three accomplices evaded capture.

Nitesh Veerbahadur Singh, the arrested suspect, is currently facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Despite the success, police efforts continue to locate the remaining individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)