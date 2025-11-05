Left Menu

Unraveling the Global Web of Fraud: A Cybercrime and White-Collar Convergence

A German-led investigation uncovered an extensive online fraud and money laundering operation involving payment service providers, targeting millions globally. Authorities arrested 18 people, linked to the theft of credit card details from 4.3 million victims across 193 countries. The operation caused over 300 million euros in damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German authorities have detained 18 individuals amid an internationally coordinated crackdown on a widespread online fraud and money laundering scheme. The operation, largely orchestrated through payment service providers, impacted millions of individuals globally, the officials declared on Wednesday.

According to police and prosecutors, 44 suspects, including six former staff from major German payment firms, have been implicated in this illicit network. Their fraudulent activities involved stealing credit card information from over 4.3 million people across 193 countries, facilitated through phishing tactics. The data was used to create unauthorized subscriptions on fabricated adult entertainment and dating platforms, amassing over 300 million euros in damages.

This probe highlights the blurring lines between cyber and white-collar crimes, said Daniel Thelesklaf, head of Germany's Financial Intelligence Unit, emphasizing the collaboration and international nature of financial crime. The arrests were part of a coordinated effort across multiple countries, including Germany, Italy, and the United States, among others. Authorities have declined to identify the payment service companies involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

