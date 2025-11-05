Global News Snapshot: Deals, Disputes, and Dramas

In a significant prelude to the COP30 summit, European Union climate ministers have agreed on a diluted climate goal, aiming for a 90% emissions reduction by 2040 compared to 1990 levels. This comes amid last-minute negotiations that watered down a more ambitious target that the EU had initially set out.

Meanwhile, Italy confronts the destructive tide of gambling addiction, as exemplified by the story of a retired railway worker who lost everything to the allure of casinos and races. The report from Pisa shines a spotlight on the darker side of the nation's gambling passion.

In other news, political dynamics in Hong Kong heat up as China eyes Olympic champions and younger candidates to bolster the city's legislature's legitimacy. Such maneuvers indicate China's continued effort to maintain control while attempting to introduce competitive political talent, amidst outgoing veteran lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)