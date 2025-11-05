Delhi Police Under Scrutiny After Viral Video Sparks Inquiry

A viral video allegedly capturing police officers manhandling locals during an arrest in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar has led to an internal inquiry, authorities revealed Wednesday.

The incident occurred earlier in the day when a patrolling team received tips about potential drug activity in Lal Bagh. The individual, identified as 32-year-old Mohammad Tarif, allegedly has past criminal records, including murder.

The situation escalated as Tarif's relatives attempted to resist the police. An inquiry, supervised by the ACP Jahangirpuri, is now underway to determine the events accurately. Police assure that the situation is currently under control.