French Authorities Probe Online Retail Giants for Rule Breaches

Online marketplaces Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish face scrutiny in France for allegedly allowing access to pornographic content by minors. Among the charges is the sale of child-like sex dolls. Shein has responded positively to the investigation, while AliExpress and Temu address similar concerns on their platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major online retail platforms including Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish are under investigation in France for reportedly breaching regulations, allowing minors to access pornographic content. This inquiry follows a complaint from the consumer watchdog DGCCRF, leading to action by the Paris prosecutor's office.

The investigation has led France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure to consider a nationwide ban on Shein after a troubling discovery of child-like sex dolls on the platform. A Shein spokesperson, Quentin Ruffat, stated the company is fully cooperating by providing vendor and buyer information to authorities and has already banned these dolls.

AliExpress and Temu have also removed similar listings, with Temu clarifying that its investigation pertains to minors accessing certain products rather than selling child-like sex dolls. The companies could face severe penalties, including hefty fines and potential prison sentences, if found guilty.

