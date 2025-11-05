Market Opens Mixed Amid Tech Selloff and Employment Data Boost

On Wednesday, Wall Street's key indices opened with mixed results. This followed a previous session marked by a tech-driven selloff caused by mounting concerns over valuation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average nudged up by 12.1 points, equivalent to 0.03%, reaching 47,097.31.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a minor decline of 1.8 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 6,769.77, while the Nasdaq Composite saw an uptick of 9.4 points, or 0.04%, climbing to 23,358.075 at the start of trading.