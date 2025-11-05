Left Menu

Security Lapse at Haflong Jail: Former Militant Escapes

A former militant from the DNLA group, Betsing Jidung, escaped from Haflong sub-jail in Assam, raising security alarms. Authorities suspect a breach in jail protocols. Two prominent figures involved in the Zubeen Garg death case also reside in the jail. A manhunt was promptly initiated.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major security breach occurred at Haflong sub-jail in Assam's Dima Hasao district when a former militant managed to escape. The incident unfolded on a Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the local law enforcement community. An official confirmed the identity of the escapee as Betsing Jidung, a member of the DNLA outfit.

Security concerns have escalated, particularly as several inmates accused of serious crimes, including those involved in the controversial Zubeen Garg death case, are housed in the same facility. Authorities have tightened security measures since the arrival of these high-profile detainees.

The escape has prompted a widespread manhunt by jail authorities and local police to recapture Jidung. Investigations into the incident suspect either a security breach or negligence by jail staff, adding urgency to the search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

